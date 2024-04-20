Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) EVP Sells $2,339,130.50 in Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,075,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Arthur Schweitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Informatica alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of Informatica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $201,594.24.

On Thursday, March 7th, John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of Informatica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,105,316.36.

Informatica Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Informatica by 45.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Informatica by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Informatica by 1,144.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.