Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CRO Sells $1,145,000.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,398.80.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 916 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $17,147.52.

Toast Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toast by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,925,000 after buying an additional 2,449,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,596,000 after buying an additional 3,907,219 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,078,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130,812 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Read Our Latest Report on TOST

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.