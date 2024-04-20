StockNews.com Upgrades REV Group (NYSE:REVG) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REVG stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.42 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.94%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,764,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,047 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

