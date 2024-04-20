SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

NYSE S opened at $20.06 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,632,518.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,583 shares of company stock valued at $8,355,882 over the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $228,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

