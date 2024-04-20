Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 14.8%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 215,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 93,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Radius Gold Trading Up 13.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

About Radius Gold

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

