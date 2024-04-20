PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

PGTI opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $44,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

