Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE KGS opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $225.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, Director Margaret C. Montana bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,706,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.