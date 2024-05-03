First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

BUSE stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Busey has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In related news, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,503.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Karen M. Jensen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,503.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $52,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,348 shares of company stock worth $93,953 and have sold 6,900 shares worth $157,182. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in First Busey by 1,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Busey by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

