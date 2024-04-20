Insider Buying: Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC) CEO Acquires $982,000.00 in Stock

Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) CEO Monty J. Bennett bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $982,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,444.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64. Ashford Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

