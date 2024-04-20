HC Wainwright Trims Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Target Price to $7.00

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.
Microbot Medical Price Performance
Shares of MBOT opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.64. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Microbot Medical Company Profile
Microbot Medical Inc operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.
