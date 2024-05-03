Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 188,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 204,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 18.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a market cap of C$117.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 4.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

