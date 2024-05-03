International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.89

Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.89 and last traded at $56.68, with a volume of 31404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.

International Bancshares Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.03 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 42.45%.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,149,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,057,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,434,000 after buying an additional 444,674 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $7,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,408,000 after buying an additional 136,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1,035.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 92,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

