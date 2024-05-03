Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Shares Up 24.5%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Free Report) shot up 24.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 1,968,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,753,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Live Company Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93.

About Live Company Group

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It operates in four segments: BRICKLIVE, StART.Art, Sports, Entertainment, and KPOP. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

