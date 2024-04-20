Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.29.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $215.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.