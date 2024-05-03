Eversource Energy (ES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on June 28th

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Eversource Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

NYSE ES opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $77.97.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

