Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $336.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.53. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Guaranty Bancshares

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

