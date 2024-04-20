Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $320.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications stock opened at $265.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $254.31 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,411,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,200,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

