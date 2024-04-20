Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Core Molding Technologies Price Performance
Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.67.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. On average, analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
