Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. On average, analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Core Molding Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

