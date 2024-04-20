CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Raised to $29.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

CAE opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. CAE had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $804.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CAE by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 11.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CAE by 142.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CAE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

