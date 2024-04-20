BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $85.21 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 24.26%. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 12.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

