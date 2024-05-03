1,326 Shares in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,326 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,238,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 203,905 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,715,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,761 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 134,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,398,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.41 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

