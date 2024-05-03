Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

