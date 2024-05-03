Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,142,000 after buying an additional 247,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,961 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,979,000 after purchasing an additional 119,645 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11,462.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average is $111.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

