Y.D. More Investments Ltd Lowers Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Sunrun by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.26.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 10,176 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $122,824.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RUN opened at $10.95 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.50.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

