Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 4,075 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

VMBS opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

