Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SKWD opened at $35.77 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $430,596.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,393.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,421,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $430,596.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,393.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,890 shares of company stock worth $3,533,839. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKWD. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

