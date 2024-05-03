Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of SKWD opened at $35.77 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $430,596.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,393.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,421,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $430,596.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,393.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,890 shares of company stock worth $3,533,839. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.