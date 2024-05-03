iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lessened by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.67 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

