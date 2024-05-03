F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Lowered to $182.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $204.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.10.

Get F5 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FFIV

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.75. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,052 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,633. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 10.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,981,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in F5 by 28.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in F5 by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,242 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.