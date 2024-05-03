BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 388.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCPC. Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

