Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases Shares of 563 VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $933,000.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.27. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $129.81. The stock has a market cap of $140.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

