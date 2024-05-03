Concord Wealth Partners Raises Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1,435.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 11.5 %

NYSE HII opened at $245.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.94 and its 200 day moving average is $261.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

