Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,382,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,823,000 after buying an additional 877,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after buying an additional 53,794 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 500,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 447,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.75 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.1157 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

