Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $28,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,271,354,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.57.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

