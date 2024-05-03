Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $316.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.16. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,237 shares of company stock worth $8,024,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

