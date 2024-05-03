Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.