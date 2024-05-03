Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $57.30.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

