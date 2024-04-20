ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Shares of AACG stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

