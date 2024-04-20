ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
Shares of AACG stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.