Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.39.

Advantage Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

AAV stock opened at C$10.56 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.79 and a 52-week high of C$11.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of C$147.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5298117 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Larry Festival acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

