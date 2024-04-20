4,523 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Purchased by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,000. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $161.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

