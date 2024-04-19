Zhang Financial LLC Sells 264 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VXF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.45. The company had a trading volume of 297,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,319. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.66 and a 200-day moving average of $157.84. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

