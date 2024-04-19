Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 111 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.10 on Friday, hitting $318.38. The stock had a trading volume of 568,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.68 and a 200-day moving average of $305.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

