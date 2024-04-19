Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.50

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.88 ($0.09), with a volume of 457023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

Ondine Biomedical Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of £15.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.90 and a beta of -0.14.

Ondine Biomedical Company Profile

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

