Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 235.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,941 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,337,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $760,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,124. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.