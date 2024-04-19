Zhang Financial LLC Increases Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 271.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,583 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,901,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,086,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,222,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares during the period.

AVUS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.65. 157,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,492. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

