Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,696 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,541. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

