Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $34.60. 280,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

