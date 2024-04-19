iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.57. 178,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,952. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.50 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.51.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

