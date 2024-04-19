Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $49,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,588,000 after acquiring an additional 491,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $105.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,957. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $101.75. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

