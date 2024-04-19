Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.92. 551,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,630. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.98 and a 200 day moving average of $173.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

