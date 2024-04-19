Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 207 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,459. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $63.75.

